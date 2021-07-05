City expands water boil notice

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is under a boil water notice.

It was originally set for select neighborhoods in parts of south and central Laredo during the weekend but then it was made city-wide.

This comes as a precautionary measure required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

They say high temperatures and low rainfall affected chlorine levels, making the water stagnate in the lines.

Utility crews have placed automatic flushing devices across the city and are monitoring chlorine levels over the next 72 hours.

Until further notice, the city is urging people to boil their water for at least two minutes if they plan to drink or cook with it.

Additionally, several stores have placed limits on how many bottles of water a customer can buy at a time.

