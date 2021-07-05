Advertisement

City expands water boil notice

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is under a boil water notice.

It was originally set for select neighborhoods in parts of south and central Laredo during the weekend but then it was made city-wide.

This comes as a precautionary measure required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

They say high temperatures and low rainfall affected chlorine levels, making the water stagnate in the lines.

Utility crews have placed automatic flushing devices across the city and are monitoring chlorine levels over the next 72 hours.

Until further notice, the city is urging people to boil their water for at least two minutes if they plan to drink or cook with it.

Additionally, several stores have placed limits on how many bottles of water a customer can buy at a time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority gives July 4th Statement

Latest News

More chances of rain
Rain in the summertime
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
Laredo Career Expo