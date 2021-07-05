Advertisement

City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

File photo: Bottled water
File photo: Bottled water(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials are currently assessing the situation to get to the root cause of the boil water notice. Officials are saying the notice is a precautionary measure since chlorine residuals are under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) minimum levels.

However, all bacteria samples sent to get tested have come back negative.

Despite the results, the city will host bottled water distributions today, Monday, July 5, 2021, at key locations across the city at 4:30 p.m.

The South Texas Food Bank will also host a water distribution at their main location at 1:00 p.m. today.

The distribution sites are as follows:

Water Distribution Sites at 1:00 p.m.

• South Texas Food Bank, 2121 Jefferson Street

Water Distribution Sites at 4:30 p.m.

• Independence Hills Park, 1102 N. Merida Drive

• Cigarroa Park, 2201 Palo Blanco

• Nixon High School, 2000 E. Plum Street

• Father McNaboe Park, 201 Zebu Court

• Texas A&M International University, 5201 University Boulevard

Residents are encouraged to boil water for use in their homes for consumption purposes.

As a reminder, the boil water notice applies to water used for consumption purposes only.

Water is safe to use for all other purposes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
File photo
City expands water boil notice
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo

Latest News

DHS working to combat weapon smuggling
DHS launches initiative to stop illegal trafficking of guns and ammo
Laredo HA on water boil notice
Laredo Health Authority gives statement on water boil notice
Laredo HA on water boil notice
Laredo HA on WBN
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Water boil notice affects Laredo businesses