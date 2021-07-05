Advertisement

City press conference scheduled to discuss water issues

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz used his social media platform to address questions from the public, such as: was this latest water flub preventable?

He says he posed that question to city management and expects to have answers soon.

He re-assures the public on social media that the situation is under control and the notice should be lifted in the very near future.

He ended his post by asking the public to be patient.

KGNS has received notice that city officials will address the water issues on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at city council chambers.

