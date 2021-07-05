DHS launches initiative to stop illegal trafficking of guns and ammo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal officials are working to stop illegal trafficking of guns and ammunition from the U.S. into Mexico.

Gun violence in Mexico has increased, particularly where drug cartels are involved.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, more than 70 percent of recent documented murders have been committed with firearms, many of which were obtained in the U.S. Before being smuggled into Mexico.

In 2019, DHS launched an operation called “Without a Trace”, a collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico government agencies.

These federal agencies identify, target, and investigate the financing, transportation and communications methods between people involved in gun trafficking.

In 2020, Operation “Without a Trace” resulted in opening more than 300 investigations, 62 search warrants, almost 300 arrests, the seizure of over 500 firearms, close to 3,000 magazines-- and around half a million rounds of ammunition .

They say this area makes up over 30 percent of the agency’s criminal arrests related to firearm smuggling.

They are asking for more community involvement since much of their success comes from tips from the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.