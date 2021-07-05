Advertisement

General funding bill voted on for the 2022 fiscal year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The House Appropriations Committee approved the Financial Services and General Government funding bill for the 2022 fiscal year.

The approval was made on a 33 to 24 vote.

The bill includes several items such as $221 million for federal buildings and courthouses, $616 million for construction of federal sites, secured language to help process asylum seekers along the southern border, as well as freight infrastructure maintenance and development along the southern border.

A summary of the bill can be found here.

The text of the bill, before the adoption of amendments in full Committee, can be found here.

The bill report, before the adoption of amendments in full Committee, can be located here.

Information on Community Project Funding in the bill is here.

