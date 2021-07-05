Health authority addresses risks of bacteria in water

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino came on the Digital News Desk to discuss the boil water notice.

According to him, he is only involved if there is a report of contamination, infections or outbreaks, which he has not been informed of any cases at this time.

He weighed in about possible health effects of bacteria found in water.

“There’s all sorts of bacteria that can be found in water. Generally speaking, there’s bacteria that can affect us as humans. It’s bacteria that can cause enteritis or gastroenteritis, or infections. But at this time there’s none that I know of.”

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

However, several stores have placed limits on how many bottles of water a customer can buy at a time.

