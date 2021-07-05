Judge Juan Paz hosting court hearings for those who received traffic citation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local judge will be hosting a court hearing for those who received traffic citation during the Click It or Ticket Campaign.

Tomorrow morning, Judge Juan Paz, Justice of the Peace for Precinct One, Place One, will be hosting the hearings at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Justice Center on 1110 Victoria Street.

During the court, TXDOT will hold child safety classes to show parents how to strap in a car seat properly.

Officials say no matter what kind of vehicle you drive, the safest choice drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.

For more information, drivers can call 956-523-4300.

