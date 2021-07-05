Laredo city officials appointed to state positions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A few of our city officials have been appointed to various committees at the state level.

The Texas City Manager Association designated Laredo City Manager Robert Eads as a member of the Advocacy Committee.

The TCMA Ethics Committee also welcomed Assistant City Manager Riazul Mia.

As part of these committees, Eads and Mia will have a chance to lead by example as they encourage other city staff to reach out and build partnerships at the state, national and international level.

Laredo International Airport Director, Jeffrey Miller, was also nominated and appointed to serve as a board member for the Texas Commercial Airports Association.

