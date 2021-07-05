Laredo Health Authority gives statement on water boil notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On today’s Digital News Desk, we asked Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino on the water boil notice.

He says he’s only involved if there is a report of contamination, infections, or outbreaks-- which he has not been informed of any cases at this time.

But he weighed in, in general terms, of possible health effects on bacteria found in water

“There’s all sorts of bacteria that can be found in water. Generally speaking, there’s bacteria that can affect us as humans. It’s bacteria that can cause enteritis or gastroenteritis or infections. But at this time there’s none that I know of,” the doctor told us.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water/human consumption purposes.

However, several stores have placed limits on how many bottles of water a customer can buy at a time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.