LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Laredo Police K-9 officer passes away.

The department posted on their Facebook page the passing of Dax.

From 2008 to 2016, he served with the department alongside his handler Officer San Miguel.

Dax was a dual purpose patrol and narcotics dog.

He retired after 8 years of service of protecting our community.

