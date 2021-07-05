Advertisement

Laredo mayor weighs in on water boil notice

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s mayor weighed in on the the boil water notice and how a similar event occurred just two years ago.

In a statement off the mayor’s Facebook page, it poses the question many of us have had: Was this boil notice preventable?

Saenz says he has posed this question to city management and expects to have answers soon.

He goes on to say management assures him that this notice crisis is under control and should be lifted in the very near future.

He closes his statement saying that, along with city council members and management, they stand for accountability and transparency.

They ask for the public’s patience.

