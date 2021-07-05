Advertisement

Local businesses feel impact of water boil notice

By Barbara Campos
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We continue to see how the boil water notice is affecting our community, including local businesses.

Although many businesses are closed on July 5th, one coffee shop was expecting to keep their operations running, but those plans were quickly shut down after a city advisory.

Business was booming last Fourth of July for Dosis Coffee.

“We had plans to open today, it was a record day last year,” said Billy Hrncir. “We were kind of hoping for the same thing. A lot of people have the day off, have some more time to spend with their family, come have a coffee with us.”

Dosis Coffee planned to open Monday, until the City of Laredo issued a boil water notice Sunday evening.

“We weren’t really prepped to do it overnight.”

With their espresso machines being connected to the city’s water system, customers are being turned away.

“Obviously as a business, 99 percent of what we serve is water based.”

They are not the only coffee shop that’s closed, Starbucks customers also can’t get their caffeine fix.

As the advisory continues, the solution for Dosis Coffee is bottled water, and luckily it’s not their first time.

Before opening their shop, they were running on wheels.

“When we used to operate out of a bus, we were using bottled water that we would get out of the water filling station, and that’s how we ran the entire operation.”

Coming Tuesday, Dosis Coffee will be back on schedule, improvising for now.

“In the meantime, we’ll be serving our cold brew which is made with water bottles and Topo Chico.”

With the holiday weekend, many other establishments were expecting to see smaller crowds, the real test will be Tuesday once things are running on regular schedule.

Dosis Coffee Shop says Monday would have been one of their busiest day. They were expecting to make make nearly a double more in sales than what they make on a regular.

