Local veterinarian gives tips on how to take care of pet’s thirst

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local veterinarian Doctor Sandra Leyendecker addresses what to do with your pet’s water.

Boiled or bottled water are your first options, but if not possible, she recommends filling up a bucket with water then leaving it to set open for 24 hours.

She says this will evaporate the chlorine from the water most of the time.

Leyendecker says even if some pets consume large amounts of chlorine, they are better able to resist from getting sick than people.

“I don’t think that it’s going to be that bad, personally. I don’t know what the levels are, but just as a precautionary measure, I would do whatever the city says to do because people are more susceptible than animals are to a lot of things. Animals are a lot more resilient than people are. If you think about it, animals will go drink water out of puddles and there’s probably more bacteria in that. But I think, the chlorine, it just depends on the level.”

Some of the signs to look out for in your pet if they do ingest a high level of chlorine is vomiting, diarrhea, and excessive thirst.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

