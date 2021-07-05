Advertisement

Rain in the summertime

More chances of rain
More chances of rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a hot and sunny Fourth of July weekend, we are going to see some high chances of rain, and a slight decrease in temperatures.

On Monday, we’ll start rather warm and humid in the low 80s and see a high of about 97 degrees.

Throughout the day, we are expecting a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain with our best chance during the evening hours.

As we carry on into the week, our temperatures will decrease on Tuesday to the low 90s and our chances of rain will increase to 80 percent.

By mid-week we will be in the upper 80s and those chances of rain will still be going strong.

Then on Thursday we’ll hit a high of 87 degrees, still keeping that 80 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, those chances of rain will decrease a bit, but our temperatures will increase.

It looks like it will be back to the 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thankfully, we are only a couple of months away from the end of the summer season.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority gives July 4th Statement

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Party in the USA
Seven day forecast
It’s a party in the USA!
Yolanda Villarreal
Sunny with a chance
First day of July
Sunny with a chance