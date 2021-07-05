Rain in the summertime

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a hot and sunny Fourth of July weekend, we are going to see some high chances of rain, and a slight decrease in temperatures.

On Monday, we’ll start rather warm and humid in the low 80s and see a high of about 97 degrees.

Throughout the day, we are expecting a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain with our best chance during the evening hours.

As we carry on into the week, our temperatures will decrease on Tuesday to the low 90s and our chances of rain will increase to 80 percent.

By mid-week we will be in the upper 80s and those chances of rain will still be going strong.

Then on Thursday we’ll hit a high of 87 degrees, still keeping that 80 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, those chances of rain will decrease a bit, but our temperatures will increase.

It looks like it will be back to the 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thankfully, we are only a couple of months away from the end of the summer season.

