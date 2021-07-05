RGISC awarded with a $75,000 grant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is announcing funds for a new initiative.

The center was recently awarded with $75,000 for their “Reclaim the Border Narrative” project.

The grant was awarded through the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures and Ford Foundation.

The group was one of 27 individuals and non-profits to receive the award.

RGISC will be looking to work with other artists, cultural leaders, and urban planners to raise awareness around the Rio Grande through a series of workshops over the next 1.5 years.

