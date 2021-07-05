Advertisement

RGISC awarded with a $75,000 grant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is announcing funds for a new initiative.

The center was recently awarded with $75,000 for their “Reclaim the Border Narrative” project.

The grant was awarded through the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures and Ford Foundation.

The group was one of 27 individuals and non-profits to receive the award.

RGISC will be looking to work with other artists, cultural leaders, and urban planners to raise awareness around the Rio Grande through a series of workshops over the next 1.5 years.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
File photo
City expands water boil notice
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo

Latest News

Laredo city officials appointed to state positions
Laredo city officials appointed to state positions
Laredo city officials appointed to state positions
Laredo City Officials Appointed to State Positions
Laredo bridges see $1 million worth of drugs
$1 million worth of drugs caught at Laredo bridges
Laredo bridges see $1 million worth of drugs
Laredo bridges $1 million