Advertisement

Water boil notice affects Laredo businesses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Today’s water boil notice has caused several local and chain establishments to close their doors or adjust their menus today.

These are just some images of businesses, like Starbucks, to temporarily shut down for the day.

They have posted notices that say “closed temporarily due to boil water notice”.

Other local businesses have told KGNS they are closing today but they are adjusting to the changes to open up tomorrow.

We will have more on what local businesses have to say in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities
File photo
City expands water boil notice
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events
City of Laredo hosting 4th of July events around the city
City of Laredo Prepares to host career fair
City of Laredo prepares to hold career expo

Latest News

City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city
DHS working to combat weapon smuggling
DHS launches initiative to stop illegal trafficking of guns and ammo
Laredo HA on water boil notice
Laredo Health Authority gives statement on water boil notice
Laredo HA on water boil notice
Laredo HA on WBN