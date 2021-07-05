Advertisement

Zapata co-hosts first stakeholders meeting of 2021

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a year of following social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic, Zapata was finally able to co-host the first stakeholders meeting of the year.

This event was held at the IBC Bank Annex where elected officials and landowners of Zapata County gathered to discuss recent dire activity within their community.

Speaking at the event were Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak, Zapata Sheriff Del Bosque, District Attorney Isidro “Chilo” Alaniz, U.S Congressman Henry Cuellar, and others.

Serving as the Master of Ceremonies was Zapata Station Acting Patrol Agent in charge Elwynn Sherman.

Chief Hudak expressed his gratitude towards law enforcement partners and ranch owners for their continuous day-to-day support.

All speakers extended a helping hand to community members to end illicit activity in Zapata County.

