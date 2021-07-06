7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level low pressure system is moving south into our very moist airmass. The air is quite buoyant, meaning that if it is lifted, it will be warmer, less dense than nearby air. It would continue to rise to form tall rain clouds. Showers formed in widely scattered fashion over our part of south Texas this afternoon. As the upper level disturbance moves into our area, and stalls out, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. The likelihood of rain will be with us all week long and perhaps into the weekend as well. Rain totals this week will reach several inches in some spots. Stay in touch with the weather this week.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, low in the mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely all week long and perhaps beyond, highs in the 80′s, lows in the low 70′s.

