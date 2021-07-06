Advertisement

Back-to-school shopping seeing higher prices this year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The back-to-school shopping season may be weeks away, but parents may want to prepare for higher prices now.

The average spending per student is expected to be as much as $270, according to a survey by accounting firm KPMG

That’s $20 more than last year.

Parents are preparing to pay up, as prices on items from clothing to notebooks are on the rise.

Spending on preschool and college-bound students will be up the most, due to deferrals from last year.

