Back-to-school shopping seeing higher prices this year
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The back-to-school shopping season may be weeks away, but parents may want to prepare for higher prices now.
The average spending per student is expected to be as much as $270, according to a survey by accounting firm KPMG
That’s $20 more than last year.
Parents are preparing to pay up, as prices on items from clothing to notebooks are on the rise.
Spending on preschool and college-bound students will be up the most, due to deferrals from last year.
