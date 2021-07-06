Advertisement

Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help

Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help
Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help(KGNS)
By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of undocumented people lost in the brushes is on the rise.

That’s the reason why the Laredo Border Patrol sector acquired several mobile rescue beacons.

These units help to assist agents in finding lost people.

This past week, the Laredo north station and Hebbronville station deployed several of them throughout their areas.

There are instructions in both Spanish and English language on them for people to use, as well as descriptive pictures to make the item easier to understand.

Each beacon is numbered, and location GPS coordinates differ from each of them.

Strategically, they are placed in high traffic areas where a higher volume of rescues have occurred.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Laredo Police looking for suspects
Viewer discretion advised: Laredo Police look for suspects in attack
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
Fourth of July festivities
City to hold Fourth of July festivities

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
w
Locals react to city-wide boil water notice
Locals react to city-wide boil water notice
Locals react to city-wide boil water notice
City offers bicycle rental service
City offers bicycle rental service