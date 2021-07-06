Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of undocumented people lost in the brushes is on the rise.

That’s the reason why the Laredo Border Patrol sector acquired several mobile rescue beacons.

These units help to assist agents in finding lost people.

This past week, the Laredo north station and Hebbronville station deployed several of them throughout their areas.

There are instructions in both Spanish and English language on them for people to use, as well as descriptive pictures to make the item easier to understand.

Each beacon is numbered, and location GPS coordinates differ from each of them.

Strategically, they are placed in high traffic areas where a higher volume of rescues have occurred.

