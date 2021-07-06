Advertisement

Blame it on the rain

Warm and rainy
Warm and rainy(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are having an off morning, you can blame it on the rain and it looks like it will be that way for the rest of the week!

On Tuesday, we will start out wet and rainy, in the mid-70s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

Keep in mind, these chances of rain will persist throughout the day, staying with an 80 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will drop to the mid-80s; however, we’ll remain rather humid as we anticipate another 80 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will persist on Thursday, with a high of 86 and 89 on Friday.

Things will start to warm up on the weekend, to highs in the upper 80s and low 80s.

Those chances of rain will start to decrease, but overall, we should expect a hot and humid weekend.

