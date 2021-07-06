Boil water notice leads to long distributions lines throughout the city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lots of people hit the streets when it was announced that the city would he handing out free water.

They set up five distribution sites throughout the city, but some of these lines stretched for miles and miles.

One of these crowds were those over at TAMIU, one of the five sites.

It was an effort TAMIU officials say they were glad to be a part of.

“The city asked us to partner with them and Dr. Pablo Arenas, our president, immediately responded by saying ‘yes’ and asked us to put together a team of people to help out,” Vice President for Student Success Dr. Minita Ramirez told us. “We have volunteers from the students, employees, and the National Guard. We’re all here to help and support the City in their endeavor of distributing water to all of our community and citizens.”

We’re told the university help give away the 16 pallets of water they were provided.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.