Advertisement

Building department to start temporary summer schedule

File photo: Construction workers
File photo: Construction workers(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the extreme heat, the city’s building development services will be working on temporary inspection summer schedule.

Starting today, building inspections, made by the development services department will be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This new schedule is to avoid field inspectors from being exposed to the triple digit temperatures during the summer months.

The schedule will remain in effect until Sept. 3.

If you have any questions, you can call the department at 956-794-1660 or visit city of Laredo.com/building.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Boil water notice affects Laredo businesses
File photo: Bottled water
City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

Latest News

Warm and rainy
Blame it on the rain
Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help
Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
w
Locals react to city-wide boil water notice