Building department to start temporary summer schedule

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the extreme heat, the city’s building development services will be working on temporary inspection summer schedule.

Starting today, building inspections, made by the development services department will be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This new schedule is to avoid field inspectors from being exposed to the triple digit temperatures during the summer months.

The schedule will remain in effect until Sept. 3.

If you have any questions, you can call the department at 956-794-1660 or visit city of Laredo.com/building.

