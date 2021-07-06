Chick-fil-a Laredo launches “Cookies for Hope” fundraiser to help Pantry of Hope

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every time you take a bite out of Chick-fil-a cookies this month, they’ll be tasting a little sweeter.

For the month of July, Chick-fil-a is launching its “Cookies for Hope” month-long fundraiser to help raise money for Pantry of Hope, a pantry dedicated to helping foster children in Laredo.

Cookie purchases at any of the four Laredo Chick-fil-a locations will go towards the non-profit.

Manny Maldonado, manager for Chick-fil-a North Laredo, stopped by to discuss the initiative.

