City offers bicycle rental service

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is once again providing ways to stay active during the summer months.

On Monday morning, the city set up its bike rental shop in the North Central Park parking lot.

This free service allows families to take a ride around the park, free of charge. All they have to do is present a valid ID and sign a waiver.

Residents who would like to take advantage of the program can visit North Central Park or Jovita Idar’s Progresso Park from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again at night at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on these services, you can call 956-729-4600.

