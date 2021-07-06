Councilmembers to hold water destruction event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of councilmembers are joining forces to distribute bottled water to the community.

On Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., Councilmembers Alyssa Cigarroa and Vanessa Perez will hold the water bottle distribution event at Farias Elementary School located on 1510 Chicago Street.

This offer is free and open to the public; however, it is first come, first serve.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.