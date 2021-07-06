Do’s and don’ts of a water boil notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the city of Laredo continues to be on a boil water advisory, people across the city are advised to boil their water for any consumption.

They put out a guide for the community to use in regards to the “do’s and don’ts” when it comes to water.

They say water must be boiled for hand washing, brushing teeth, drinking, making ice, or before giving it to pets.

Water doesn’t need to be boiled when showering or bathing, washing dishes, or doing laundry --as long as you don’t drink it.

