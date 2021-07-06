Fire department responds to fire on Hillside

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is called out to a home in the Hillside area behind Mall Del Norte early Tuesday morning.

Several fire trucks were on scene to put out the fire in the 100 block of Primerose Lane.

Video was taken at 4 a.m., a neighbor told KGNS that it may have been caused by what sounded like a lightning strike shortly before two in the morning.

KGNS cannot confirm the fire was caused by lightning but we will have more details for you on what may have happened in our later newscasts.

