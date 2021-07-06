Advertisement

Fire department responds to fire on Hillside

Fire reported on Hillside
Fire reported on Hillside(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is called out to a home in the Hillside area behind Mall Del Norte early Tuesday morning.

Several fire trucks were on scene to put out the fire in the 100 block of Primerose Lane.

Video was taken at 4 a.m., a neighbor told KGNS that it may have been caused by what sounded like a lightning strike shortly before two in the morning.

KGNS cannot confirm the fire was caused by lightning but we will have more details for you on what may have happened in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Boil water notice affects Laredo businesses
File photo: Bottled water
City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

Latest News

File photo: Construction workers
Building department to start temporary summer schedule
Warm and rainy
Blame it on the rain
Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help
Beacons to help migrants lost in remote areas get help
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast