Fireworks cause house fires in Austin, Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire officials in Austin say a fire that damaged three homes early Monday morning was caused by fireworks.

Firefighters first got the call about the fire in the northeast part of the city around 4 a.m.

One home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene and the flames had just spread to the two homes next door.

The home that was fully engulfed is a total loss.

The other two homes both had damage from the fires.

Officials estimate the total cost of the damages is around $255,000.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

