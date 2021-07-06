Fireworks cause house fires in Austin, Texas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire officials in Austin say a fire that damaged three homes early Monday morning was caused by fireworks.
Firefighters first got the call about the fire in the northeast part of the city around 4 a.m.
One home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene and the flames had just spread to the two homes next door.
The home that was fully engulfed is a total loss.
The other two homes both had damage from the fires.
Officials estimate the total cost of the damages is around $255,000.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
