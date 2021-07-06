Get your fried chicken on! It’s National Fried Chicken Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s National Fried Chicken Day and some restaurants are offering finger-lickin’ good deals!

KFC is offering a delicious discount in honor of the “holiday”.

Customers will get $3 off a minimum $15 purchase when they include a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi beverage on orders placed through Door-Dash.

For fans of Popeyes, they have a 12-day “Summer Road Trip” promo with daily digital offers through July 8th.

Today, though, there’s a digital offer that will be redeemable at participating locations on app or online orders.

Once you unlock the offer, it’s good for National Fried Chicken Day only.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.