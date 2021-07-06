Advertisement

Get your fried chicken on! It’s National Fried Chicken Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s National Fried Chicken Day and some restaurants are offering finger-lickin’ good deals!

KFC is offering a delicious discount in honor of the “holiday”.

Customers will get $3 off a minimum $15 purchase when they include a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi beverage on orders placed through Door-Dash.

For fans of Popeyes, they have a 12-day “Summer Road Trip” promo with daily digital offers through July 8th.

Today, though, there’s a digital offer that will be redeemable at participating locations on app or online orders.

Once you unlock the offer, it’s good for National Fried Chicken Day only.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
File photo: Bottled water
City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Boil water notice affects Laredo businesses

Latest News

Judge holds court hearings for Click it or Ticket
Paying the ticket for those who didn’t click it
Back-to-school shopping seeing higher prices this year
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, vaccine
Cost of School Supplies Increase
School Supplies