Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months of speculation and suspicion, Laredo’s health authority confirmed a positive test result of the UK COVID variant.

The test sample was taken from a Laredo COVID patient and sent to the Texas Department of Human Services lab for further genomic sequencing required to find a mutation.

This comes as fewer people in the city are getting vaccinated for COVID.

In a statement regarding the UK variant in Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino says:

”This variant of concern is more contagious and places unvaccinated individuals in greater risk of illness, hospitalization and even death. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and will inform the public of any updates.”

According to health experts, because the state of Texas is far from herd immunity, transmission of more contagious variants will continue to increase.

To reach herd immunity, 75% to 90% of Texans need to be vaccinated.

As of July 4th, about 41.5% of the state’s 29 million people have been fully vaccinated.

