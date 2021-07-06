Advertisement

Illegal cockfighting ring in East Texas saves 125 animals

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than a dozen people are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly taking part in an illegal cockfighting ring in east Texas.

Authorities in Rusk County made the bust on Sunday, arresting 13 people and seizing 125 animals as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Twenty-three people also received citations for watching the fights.

Law enforcement officials say people from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio would bring their roosters to Rusk County to fight.

This is the second cockfighting ring bust they’ve made in the last six weeks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
File photo: Bottled water
City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Boil water notice affects Laredo businesses

Latest News

Judge holds court hearings for Click it or Ticket
Paying the ticket for those who didn’t click it
Back-to-school shopping seeing higher prices this year
Tuesday, July 6th, is the day to indulge because it’s National Fried Chicken Day!
Get your fried chicken on! It’s National Fried Chicken Day
Cost of School Supplies Increase
School Supplies
Structure fire reported at Zamora Loop
Structure fire reported at Zamora loop