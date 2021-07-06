Illegal cockfighting ring in East Texas saves 125 animals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than a dozen people are facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly taking part in an illegal cockfighting ring in east Texas.

Authorities in Rusk County made the bust on Sunday, arresting 13 people and seizing 125 animals as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Twenty-three people also received citations for watching the fights.

Law enforcement officials say people from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio would bring their roosters to Rusk County to fight.

This is the second cockfighting ring bust they’ve made in the last six weeks.

