Local group holds parade in support of childhood cancer awareness

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of Jeeps and 4x4′s took over McPherson, all to support a local organization.

The group was established back in 2015, three years after its founder Janee Nunez Villarreal was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The nonprofit organization promotes childhood cancer awareness and helps those who are battling cancer create memorable experiences by hosting events for them.

