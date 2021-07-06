Local group holds parade in support of childhood cancer awareness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dozens of Jeeps and 4x4′s took over McPherson, all to support a local organization.

The Golden Heart Project held a 4th of July parade on Sunday to help with their mission.

The group was established back in 2015, three years after its founder Janee Nunez Villarreal was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The nonprofit organization promotes childhood cancer awareness and helps those who are battling cancer create memorable experiences by hosting events for them.

