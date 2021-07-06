National Guard distributes water at senior apartment complex

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo got some extra help in distributing bottled water to local residents.

The National Guard handed out water at local senior apartment complexes on Tuesday.

The city says they visited two locations on Monday.

On Tuesday they finished off by visiting five other locations.

The City of Laredo Fire Department also helped with the deliveries.

