Oil prices are on the way up

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Americans loaded up the car for a road trip to celebrate the fourth of July, but they had to budget more for gas.

Oil prices are way up and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

OPEC’s scheduled meeting for Monday was canceled.

The announcement dashed hopes for an agreement to increase production.

A new meeting date has not been set.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States is $3.13 --that’s up 95 cents from a year ago.

The rebound has been driven in part by soaring demand for gasoline and jet fuel as the pandemic winds down and health restrictions ease.

