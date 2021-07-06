Paying the ticket for those who didn’t click it

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual campaign that seeks to promote the use of seatbelts as well as child car seats is deeming to be effective.

On Tuesday morning, Justice of the Peace for Precinct One, Place One held court hearings for those who received a citation during the campaign.

According to Judge Paz, over 1,000 people received citations in the respective precinct.

Those who received a citation for seatbelt or car seat violations are also able to attend classes that educate the public on the proper way to buckle up.

Judge Paz says a simple click, can go a long way in saving many lives.

Judge Paz adds, “I also believe that two out of every three car seats are not properly fastened, so that is also very important so that’s why the campaign goes on and on until we get 100 percent of our citizens to make sure that they’re buckled up.”

If you received a citation and need to get it taken care of, you can contact the precinct’s office.

Their number is 956-523-4300.

