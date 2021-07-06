Advertisement

Paying the ticket for those who didn’t click it

Judge holds court hearings for Click it or Ticket
Judge holds court hearings for Click it or Ticket(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual campaign that seeks to promote the use of seatbelts as well as child car seats is deeming to be effective.

On Tuesday morning, Justice of the Peace for Precinct One, Place One held court hearings for those who received a citation during the campaign.

According to Judge Paz, over 1,000 people received citations in the respective precinct.

Those who received a citation for seatbelt or car seat violations are also able to attend classes that educate the public on the proper way to buckle up.

Judge Paz says a simple click, can go a long way in saving many lives.

Judge Paz adds, “I also believe that two out of every three car seats are not properly fastened, so that is also very important so that’s why the campaign goes on and on until we get 100 percent of our citizens to make sure that they’re buckled up.”

If you received a citation and need to get it taken care of, you can contact the precinct’s office.

Their number is 956-523-4300.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo) and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West (Jordan Vonderhaar for...
Allen West announces GOP bid for governor
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Mayor Saenz FB Post
Laredo mayor weighs in on boil water notice
File photo: Bottled water
City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city
Laredo businesses affected by WBN
Boil water notice affects Laredo businesses

Latest News

Back-to-school shopping seeing higher prices this year
Tuesday, July 6th, is the day to indulge because it’s National Fried Chicken Day!
Get your fried chicken on! It’s National Fried Chicken Day
Cost of School Supplies Increase
School Supplies
Structure fire reported at Zamora Loop
Structure fire reported at Zamora loop