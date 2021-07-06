Structure fire reported at Zamora loop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 1900 block of Zamora loop for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire between the roof and ceiling.

Smoke damage to the inside part of the house, but firefighters managed to extinguish flames without injury.

It is believed that the fire was electrical/accidental in origin.

