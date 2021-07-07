Advertisement

7 Day Forecast

More showers and thundershowers through the end of the week.
By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level low pressure system has moved south across Texas into our part of the state. The most pronounced area of rising air for tall rain clouds to form is over the Lower Valley and the Texas coast. That said, we have a very deep layer of moist air above our part of south Texas. This has been sufficient for scattered, briefly heavy showers to dot our area. The upper level low will remain over our area through Thursday. It will begin to drift away to the west by the weekend. Shower chances will diminish by the weekend, but with a still moist atmosphere, scattered showers are still possible.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with scattered showers and thundershowers, highs in the 80′s. Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower possible Saturday through Monday, high in the low to mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid 90′s.

