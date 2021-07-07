Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Do's and Dont's of a Boil Water Notice
Do’s and don’ts of a water boil notice
File photo: Water distribution
Councilmembers hold water distribution event

Latest News

The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurants standards as a family...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46