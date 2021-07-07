Advertisement

Bad news for coffee lovers: prices are jumping because of this

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some bad news for coffee lovers --a jump in coffee bean prices could soon filter through to your morning caffeine fix.

Prices have surged as crops in Brazil, the world’s top producer, have been damaged by the worst drought in almost a century.

Coffee futures hit a four-and-a-half year high in New York trading last month.

They’ve slipped since then to about $1.50 a pound, but that’s still a significant increase from this time last year.

Roasters and coffee buyers typically have contracts with suppliers, insulating them from price volatility for about three to nine months.

But when those contracts end, many roasters will likely sign new deals at sharply higher prices, which may then be passed on to customers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Do's and Dont's of a Boil Water Notice
Do’s and don’ts of a water boil notice
File photo: Water distribution
Councilmembers hold water distribution event

Latest News

City of Laredo Health Department healthy living
City of Laredo hosting healthy living workshops every week
City of Laredo Health Department healthy living
City of Laredo Healthy Living
Coffee prices on the rise
Coffee prices
U.S. Dept. of Education approves Texas plan
U.S. Department of Education approves Texas’ plans for funds