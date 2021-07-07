Advertisement

Border Patrol nabs sex offenders during July 4th holiday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While many were out celebrating the fourth of July holiday, Border Patrol agents were busy arresting fugitives attempting to enter the country.

On July 4th, agents at the Freer station arrested a group of 18 individuals, one of which was determined to be a convicted sex offender.

Records revealed Jesus Iguanero-Lopez had been arrested in Minnesota for sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Meanwhile, in south Laredo, agents arrested a Mexican national who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Records revealed Francisco Ortiz-Mederoz was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison back in 2007.

