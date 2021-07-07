Border Patrol nabs sex offenders during July 4th holiday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While many were out celebrating the fourth of July holiday, Border Patrol agents were busy arresting fugitives attempting to enter the country.

On July 4th, agents at the Freer station arrested a group of 18 individuals, one of which was determined to be a convicted sex offender.

Records revealed Jesus Iguanero-Lopez had been arrested in Minnesota for sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Meanwhile, in south Laredo, agents arrested a Mexican national who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Records revealed Francisco Ortiz-Mederoz was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison back in 2007.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.