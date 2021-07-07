Advertisement

City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives

Residents can make it out to seven locations around the city for bottled water today
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
Packages of bottled water have already been collected from students and staff (Source: WTOL)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to assist residents during the boil water notice, the City of Laredo will be hosting a bottled water distribution today, July 7th, 2021, at 4:30 PM at various locations.

There will be a limit of 2 cases per vehicle or until supplies last.

For more information, the community can call 3-1-1 or contact the City of Laredo Utilities Department at (956) 721-2000.

Residents can make it out to the following locations for their bottled water:

Independence Hills Park - 1102 N. Merida Dr.

Concord Hills Park - 1000 Concord Hills

Nixon High School - 2000 E. Plum St.

Father McNaboe Park - 201 Zebu Ct.

Laredo College Main Campus - West End Washington Street

Laredo College South Campus - 5500 South Zapata Highway

El Metro Park & Ride - 1819 E. Hillside Rd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo
City Manager Robert Eads
City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels
File photo
City expands boil water notice
Do's and Dont's of a Boil Water Notice
Do’s and don’ts of a water boil notice
File photo: Water distribution
Councilmembers hold water distribution event

Latest News

Man gets bit by a snake on the toilet
Snake bites man on toilet
Laredo Police Department
Standoff reported in east Laredo
Man gets bit by a snake on the toilet
Snake bites man on toilet
Sex Offenders Arrested
Border Patrol nabs sex offenders during July 4th holiday