City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives
Residents can make it out to seven locations around the city for bottled water today
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to assist residents during the boil water notice, the City of Laredo will be hosting a bottled water distribution today, July 7th, 2021, at 4:30 PM at various locations.
There will be a limit of 2 cases per vehicle or until supplies last.
For more information, the community can call 3-1-1 or contact the City of Laredo Utilities Department at (956) 721-2000.
Residents can make it out to the following locations for their bottled water:
Independence Hills Park - 1102 N. Merida Dr.
Concord Hills Park - 1000 Concord Hills
Nixon High School - 2000 E. Plum St.
Father McNaboe Park - 201 Zebu Ct.
Laredo College Main Campus - West End Washington Street
Laredo College South Campus - 5500 South Zapata Highway
El Metro Park & Ride - 1819 E. Hillside Rd.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.