City of Laredo announces new bottled water distribution drives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to assist residents during the boil water notice, the City of Laredo will be hosting a bottled water distribution today, July 7th, 2021, at 4:30 PM at various locations.

There will be a limit of 2 cases per vehicle or until supplies last.

For more information, the community can call 3-1-1 or contact the City of Laredo Utilities Department at (956) 721-2000.

Residents can make it out to the following locations for their bottled water:

Independence Hills Park - 1102 N. Merida Dr.

Concord Hills Park - 1000 Concord Hills

Nixon High School - 2000 E. Plum St.

Father McNaboe Park - 201 Zebu Ct.

Laredo College Main Campus - West End Washington Street

Laredo College South Campus - 5500 South Zapata Highway

El Metro Park & Ride - 1819 E. Hillside Rd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.