City of Laredo hosting healthy living workshops every week

The nutrition classes will help residents prevent and control their diabetes among other health topics
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is inviting the community to learn how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Starting next Wednesday, July 14th, the health department will hold nutrition classes that will help residents prevent and control their diabetes.

The classes will go over nutrition, mental health, portion control and exercise benefits.

Once again, the classes start next Wednesday, July 14th at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information on how to register, you can call 956-523-1200.

