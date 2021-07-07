City of Laredo hosting healthy living workshops every week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is inviting the community to learn how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Starting next Wednesday, July 14th, the health department will hold nutrition classes that will help residents prevent and control their diabetes.

The classes will go over nutrition, mental health, portion control and exercise benefits.

Once again, the classes start next Wednesday, July 14th at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For more information on how to register, you can call 956-523-1200.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.