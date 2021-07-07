City manager gets to root cause of boil water notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s city manager spoke out on social media on who was allegedly behind the low chlorine levels in the city’s water system.

The Facebook post said the following:

“Simply put, we found the plant superintendent and operator erroneously sending too little chlorine in the water system for the days that led up to the boil water notice. These now former employees will no longer be able to do this, and we have new controls to ensure it. We found the root cause and eradicated it.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.