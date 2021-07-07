Laredo College having special musical showing tonight
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is inviting the community to a special musical on screen.
The college’s Visual and Performing Arts Department gathered five actors and a production team to virtually write, direct, and produce a story.
The story is about four individuals who signed up for a popular matchmaking service called “Rent-a-Yenta”.
This live performance will premiere on the screen of the LC theater providing the community with a different platform of entertainment.
The fun gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center Theater.
