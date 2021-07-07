Laredo College having special musical showing tonight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is inviting the community to a special musical on screen.

The college’s Visual and Performing Arts Department gathered five actors and a production team to virtually write, direct, and produce a story.

The story is about four individuals who signed up for a popular matchmaking service called “Rent-a-Yenta”.

This live performance will premiere on the screen of the LC theater providing the community with a different platform of entertainment.

The fun gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center Theater.

