LULAC prepares for Tejano Achiever Awards Banquet

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A yearly-fundraising effort is looking to honor a community member.

Laredo LULAC Council is preparing to host its Tejano Achiever Awards Banquet which recognizes local citizens for their contributions to south Texas.

This year, Monica Salinas was nominated for the award.

Salinas is the president of the Laredo licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association and was chosen for her achievements.

It was a recognition that left her wanting to inspire others.

“I really want all the people that are living here in Laredo and all the community, to encourage them to get something else for their community,” said Salinas. “Be proud of being here, living in Laredo. I’m not from Laredo, but I feel like I was born here. My family, my kids, and there’s a lot of things that Laredo offers and we can go after all those goals.”

Salinas will be honored at the 2021 banquet which will be held on Thursday, October 21st.

