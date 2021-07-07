Advertisement

Mexican Navy to issue apology to Nuevo Laredo

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Navy is set to visit our sister city to issue an apology.

This comes after a representative from the Human Rights Committee in Nuevo Laredo says the visit could be as soon as next week.

The representative, Raymundo Ramos says the apology will be in regards to recent cases of missing and killed people.

According to Ramos, the Mexican Navy will issue the apology to the families of the victims.

He adds that there are close to 30 cases under investigation which accuse federal forces of being involved.

