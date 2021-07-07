Nuevo Laredo Ministry of Health provides COVID update

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Nuevo Laredo is looking to seize upon some favorable news on the COVID front.

The Ministry of Health released statistics that showed a slight rebound in cases, so officials are urging the public to maintain preventative measures to keep it going.

Officials stress that it’s really important at this time because the city can be struck by variants, like the delta, at any time especially given its very contagious nature.

They’re claiming to have 91 active cases of the virus at this time, with two of them under observation.

