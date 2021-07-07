Advertisement

Pet of the week: Dominique

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of pet of the week, Dominique is looking for a home.

Selena Costabella, with Best Friends For Life, shared one story that is sure to warm your heart.

Dominique’s adoption fee is only $35 for a lifetime of memories.

This month, BFFL is also having a sale --tune in to see what it is!

Best Friends For Life is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are located at 2500 Gonzalez St. and can be reached at (956) 286-2375

You can also visit BestFriendsForLife.org

Volunteers, donations, and foster homes are always needed.

