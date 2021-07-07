Raindrops keep falling on our heads

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like another day of gloomy and rainy weather!

After a morning of showers, we are going to continue the pattern on Wednesday.

We’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 86 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Our chances of rain will increase on Thursday to 70 percent with a high of 86 degrees.

Things will continue to stay this way on Friday, with a high of 88 degrees and a 70 percent.

After Friday, our chances of rain will decrease to about 30 percent.

Highs will be in the low 90s as we start to climb up that thermal ladder.

on Sunday we’ll hit a high of 93 and 96 on Monday.

Overall expect a hot and humid weekend as we see those slight chances of rain.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.